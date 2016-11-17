Six held, 21 motorcycles and jewellery recovered

The Vijayapura district police have arrested six persons and recovered 21 stolen motorcycles worth Rs. 10 lakh and jewellery valued at Rs. 16 lakh.
Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police S.N. Siddaramappa said that five accused, Peerappa, Parashuram, Ningappa, Bhimrai and Siddappa, were involved in stealing motorcycles in various districts of North Karnataka region and in Maharashtra.
He said that after stealing motorcycles, the accused were selling them at cheap rates in rural areas after tampering with the documents or at times, without any documents.
The sixth accused, Abulsab Makandar, was involved in stealing jewellery, Mr. Siddaramappa said and added that gold ornaments worth Rs. 16 lakh have been recovered from him.
To a question, he said that after completing the required formalities, the recovered material would be handed over to their owners.
He congratulated the police officials who helped in arresting the culprits.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar Gunari and other police officials attached to various police stations where the cases were filed, were present.
