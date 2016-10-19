Karnataka

Signature campaign launched seeking statehood for North Karnataka

‘Over two lakh people have favoured carving out a new State’

The newly floated Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti, headed by RTI activist Bhimappa Gadad, has launched a signature campaign to elicit public opinion on carving out a new State of North Karnataka, citing continued negligence of the region by successive governments.

Announcing this here on Tuesday, Mr. Gadad said that questionnaire were being distributed to nearly three crore people of the State.

Already, over two lakh people have signed in favour of the new State, while 39,000 had opposed it. He said that the proposed new State of North Karnataka should be formed bringing 80 taluks of 13 districts under its territorial jurisdiction spread over an area of 1.87 lakh sq km and consisting of 96 Assembly segments, 12 Parliamentary constituencies and 22 Legislative Council constituencies.

He appealed to the people to read the document brought out by retired IAS officer S.M. Jamdar.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 6:13:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Signature-campaign-launched-seeking-statehood-for-North-Karnataka/article16075224.ece

