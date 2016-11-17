Siddaramaiah urged not to drop Sait

Following increasing demands to drop Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait from the State Cabinet for looking at objectionable images on his cellphone, some of his supporters staged a flash protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday.

The protesters held that Mr. Sait was not viewing pornographic videos or objectionable pictures of women on his cellphone during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Raichur recently.

They said he had been browsing through WhatsApp messages. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other groups have been trying to gain political mileage by organising protests “against a minority community Minister” to demand his resignation, they contended.

In a memorandum submitted to the State government, through Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, they requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to drop Mr. Sait from his Cabinet.