Siddaramaiah’s fleeting visit turns out to be a huge disappointment

The fleeting visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the flood-hit Kalaburagi district without physically inspection of any of the affected villages proved to be a huge disappointment to the affected people in Hebbal and Kanasur villages in Chitapur taluk in Kalaburgi district on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s purported tour of the villages affected by floods in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday turned out to be a customary visit without serving any purpose. Accompanied by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, the Chief Minister landed in his helicopter around 4.45 p.m. when daylight had started fading. A large number of people who had collected at Hebbal village in the hope of presenting their woes to the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister had to return disappointed.

Mr. Siddaramaiah cancelled his visit to Hebbal village, 6 km from Korwar village where his helicopter landed, as daylight had already started fading and that it would become difficult for his helicopter to take off and leave for Bidar if there was any more delay.

The Chief Minister and Mr. Thimmappa spoke to Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who is also district in-charge, Minister of State for Tourism and IT and BT Priyank Kharge and senior officials, including Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh, and others about the flood situation and the crop loss suffered by farmers and the damage caused to infrastructure, including roads and buildings both private and public.

Even this meeting did not last 10 minutes and the Chief Minister, along with Mr. Thimmappa, left the district in the helicopter after briefly speaking to the waiting presspersons.

During the interaction with the press, the Chief Minister said that Rs. 25 crore is being released to Kalaburagi district to pay compensation to farmers who had lost their crops and people who had lost their houses and also compensate the family of one person who was washed away in the flood waters in Aland taluk in the district and the farmers who had lost their cattle in rain and flood-related incidents.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State government after getting a full report on the loss from Kalaburagi and Bidar district administrations would submit a memorandum to the Union government seeking additional relief to pay compensation and take up relief and repair works in the affected areas.

He said that as per preliminary information available standing crops in more than 36,000 hectares on the banks of the Bennethora, the Kagina and their tributaries had been lost and 22 villages were fully affected by floods, while 65 villages had been partially affected.

A total of 1,410 houses had been damaged fully or partially. Besides one death due to floods, four others suffered injuries and 20 head of cattle also perished in the floods.

The total loss, including the crop loss and infrastructure loss, suffered by Kalaburagi district in the floods has been put at Rs. 349 crore.