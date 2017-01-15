Siddapaji Jatre held amid tight security

The Chikkallur Siddapaji Jatre at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar was held on Sunday amidst tight security in view of protests and counter protests against animal sacrifice.

The tug of war between the animal rights group, led by Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandal, and the votaries of tradition had the district administration on its toes and the police force was deployed to prevent the sacrifices and a clash between the activists.

The High Court had permitted the traditional ‘Pankhtiseve’ as per which non-vegetarian food could be served to the devotees but no sacrifice could be allowed within the temple premises.

However, Dayananda Swami, president of the mandal, alleged that measures to curb animal sacrifices went in vain as some groups with vested interests had instigated people to uphold their ‘cultural practices’ and they sacrificed animals in the fields. “While no sacrifice took place near the mutt or temple premises, animals were sacrificed within a radius of 1 km from the temple,” he said. The authorities had earlier announced that no sacrifice would be allowed within the precincts and this was ensured, he added.

The jatre will continue till Monday. Mr. Swami said they too had failed in bringing about a transformation in the minds of the public to eschew violence and celebrate festivals devoid of bloodshed and cruelty to animals.

However, the jatre at BR Hills went off without any sacrifice and the mandal said it would continue with its campaign against such practices in other parts of the State as well.