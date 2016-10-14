Shopkeepers agree to pay and park at Town Hall, elsewhere

Shoppers visiting the Central Business District (CBD) can soon hope to find parking space, albeit for a fee. Ahead of the introduction of the ‘pay and park’ system on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Ashoka Road, the shopkeepers associations have thrashed out an agreement with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to reserve a portion of the multi-storeyed parking facility at Town Hall for their parking needs.

Encroachment of parking space on the three commercial roads by shopkeepers has been making it difficult for shoppers to park their vehicles. MCC, which has already approved a proposal to collect an hourly parking fee of Rs. 5 for two-wheelers and Rs. 10 for four-wheelers on these roads, is set to introduce the pay and park system shortly.

“During Dasara, we had thrown open to the public the parking facility at Town Hall,” said Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa. However, work on the entrance and the exit to the facility is still to be completed. Once that is done, 600 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers can be accommodated at the facility that includes a basement and a cellar, he said.

While a section of shopkeepers, whose establishments are close to Town Hall, will make use of the parking facility there by paying a monthly fee, which is yet to be fixed, arrangements are being made near Maharaja’s College on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road for the remaining shopkeepers, Mr. Bhyrappa said.

MCC, which approved a proposal to collect an hourly parking fee from two-wheelers and four-wheelers during a council meeting in July, had invited tenders for implementing the scheme. The bids were due to be opened on Thursday.

Mr. Bhyrappa added that no concession would be extended to shopkeepers to park their vehicles on the three roads. “Anyone who parks their vehicle on these roads will have to pay a fee,” he said.