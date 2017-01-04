Shettar: State govt. should waive farm loans first

With the blame game between the Congress and the BJP over waiving farm loans continuing, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagdish Shettar has urged the State government to first waive its share of the loan before asking the Centre to do it.

Addressing presspersons during his visit to drought-affected areas of the district on Tuesday, he said that instead of blaming the Centre for not helping farmers, the State should first come to their rescue. “If the State does its job, the Centre could also be asked to do it later,” he said.

Mr. Shettar accused the Congress government of not utilising the Rs. 2,200-crore relief given to the State by the Union government to help drought-hit farmers.

About the long-pending demand of grape growers to waive the interest on their loans, Mr. Shettar claimed that the Union government was ready to waive 70 per cent of the loan if the State government waive the remaining amount. He accused the government of not defending the Mahadayi case effectively in the Supreme Court.

Asked about the Supreme Court order directing political parties not to use religion for seeking votes, Mr. Shettar said that there was nothing new in the order.

To a question on Anant Kumar Hedge, MP for Uttara Kannada, who allegedly beat up a doctor, Mr. Shettar said that the act was unfortunate and no one should take law into their hands.

“However, a decision on the action against the MP is left to the central leadership,” he said.

Mr. Shettar, along with B. Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and S.K. Bellubbi visited Logaon, Ittangihal and Arakeri villages.