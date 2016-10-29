Sharavathi project: ‘Distribute title deeds by June 2017’

T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Ecology and Environment), directed officials of the revenue and forest departments to distribute title deeds to families displaced by the Sharavathi Hydel Power Project by June 2017.

A total of 22,698 families, displaced for the project in 1964, were rehabilitated on 13,067 acres of forest land. Though the government had passed an order to sanction land for these families, there was delay in conferring title deeds. As part of the exercise to confer title deeds, the State government had recently passed an order to denotify 7,099 acres occupied by them from the jurisdiction of the Forest Department and hand it over to the Revenue Department.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, Mr. Bhaskar said khata-wise survey work on the land and fixing of boundaries should be completed by the end of March. Objections should be invited from the public. The entire process should be completed by the end of June, he said.

Assistant Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy said work of surveying the land would commence after harvesting of the standing crops.