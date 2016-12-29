Shankar Pratishtan awards,scholarships announced

Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishtan, Kalaburagi, a charitable trust working in the field of health and medical education, has announced two awards for medical professionals and scholarships for five medical students.

K. Mahadeva, an orthopaedic surgeon from Mysuru, and N. Vishwarupachar, Health Supervisor (retired), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, have been selected for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Vaidya Shree National Award and the Dr. P.S. Shankar Best Medical Literature Award, respectively.

While the former award consists of a trophy, Rs. 10,000 in cash and a certificate, the latter has a trophy, Rs. 5,000 in cash and a certificate.

And, five medical students with poor financial backgrounds, Kiran Virupakshagouda Kadur, Priyanka Manikrao Madival, Soumya Basavarajappa Hullatti, Suraj Rajashekhar Garampalli and Ganesh Ramappa Rathod, who are studying MBBS in different medical colleges across the State, have been selected for scholarships instituted in the name of Dr. P.S. Shankar, Dr. Indira Veerabhadrappa, Dr. N. Gangadharappa, Dr. S.S. Siddhareddy and Kamala and Basappa Bannur. The students would receive Rs. 1,000 in cash every month for 54 months.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Narendra Badasheshi, secretary of the trust, said that the awards and scholarships would be given away on January 1, 2017 at a public programme to be organised at the Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa in Kalaburagi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. P.S. Shankar.

H.M. Maheshwaraiah, Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Kalaburagi, would be the chief guest. Ambika Shankar, president of Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishtan, would preside over the function, he added.

“As many as 18 doctors who have made significant contributions to society have so far been conferred with the Dr. P.S. Shankar Vaidya Shree Award. Similarly, 27 medical professionals who have contributed to society through their outstanding writing on health and medical issues have so far been honoured with the Best Medical Literature Award,” Mr. Badasheshi said.

He added that Mr. Vishwarupachar had written over 30 small books and booklets on various health issues in very simple language.

To a question, Eshwarayya Math, principal of MSI College, said that the students for scholarships were selected on the basis of poor financial backgrounds and academic performances.

H. Veerabhadrappa, paediatrician, said that the trust identifies service-oriented medical professionals and felicitates them with awards and honours every year so that their service-oriented professionalism inspired others in the field.