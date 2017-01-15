Several senior doctors eyeing BMCRI top post

With the Dean and Director of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) P.K. Devadas reaching superannuation next month-end, race for the post at the premier institute has begun.

Notification

Sources in the Directorate of Medical Education said a notification calling for applications for the post will be issued shortly.

Although many senior doctors are in the race for the top post, sources said the incumbent Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hosptial H.S. Satish, Medical Education Director Sachidananda S., and Heads of the Departments of Anaesthesia, Surgery, Psychiatry, and Pulmonary Medicine in BMCRI — Raghavendra Rao R.S., Sheshagiri Rao K., H. Chandrashekar, and Nagaraja C., respectively, are the senior most in the institute.

As the appointment is for a period of three years or till superannuation, the aspirants should have at least a minimum of two years service left. One among the senior most members will be chosen, said Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash R. Patil.