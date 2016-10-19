Karnataka

Seven years jail term for raping minor

The First Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced Gangaraju (23) to seven years imprisonment and Rs. 5,000 fine for the rape of a minor.

Gangaraju, a resident of Rascheravu in Bagepalli of Chickballapur district, was accused of raping a minor girl.

He allegedly met the 16-year-old girl when she was alone at home and promised to marry her in Kadiri, Andhra Pradesh, on October 7, 2014.

The parents filed a missing complaint the next day. The police traced Gangaraju and the girl on October 20 the same year.

They handed over the girl to the parents and arrested Gangaraju.

Circle Inspector of Police Vasanth had submitted the final report in the case to the court.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:47:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Seven-years-jail-term-for-raping-minor/article16075346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY