Seven years jail term for raping minor

The First Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced Gangaraju (23) to seven years imprisonment and Rs. 5,000 fine for the rape of a minor.

Gangaraju, a resident of Rascheravu in Bagepalli of Chickballapur district, was accused of raping a minor girl.

He allegedly met the 16-year-old girl when she was alone at home and promised to marry her in Kadiri, Andhra Pradesh, on October 7, 2014.

The parents filed a missing complaint the next day. The police traced Gangaraju and the girl on October 20 the same year.

They handed over the girl to the parents and arrested Gangaraju.

Circle Inspector of Police Vasanth had submitted the final report in the case to the court.