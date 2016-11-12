Serpentine queues in front of banks, ATMs, a common sight

Serpentine queues in front of almost all banks and ATMs here were a common sight for the second day on Friday.
People, including women and senior citizens, lined up since morning in front of banks waiting for their turn to exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes with new currency.
A few others, who appeared to be not in a hurry to get their currency exchanged, were seen depositing money in their accounts.
Early birds were lucky to get smaller denomination notes while as the day passed, currency were exchanged with new higher denomination notes.
Even at ATMs, there were long queues and many had to return disappointed when cash in the teller machine got exhausted.
The happiness of a few people, especially from the poor economic background, on getting their currency exchanged, did not last long on being given Rs. 2,000 denomination notes. “With Rs. 2,000 note how can I make purchases as shopkeepers are not able to give change,” was the grouse of Sushilamma, a domestic help.
