Security tightened in Shivamogga

The police have put in place extensive security arrangements in the city to conduct Tipu Jayanti in a peaceful manner on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare told reporters that during the celebrations, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been clamped in city limits from 10 p.m. on Monday to 10 p.m. of Thursday.

With this, the procession that was part of the Tipu Jayanti fete has been cancelled. Permission will not be sanctioned to erect banners in favour of the event or against it. Check-posts have been set up at entry points to the city where baggage checking and individual frisking will be done. The police will maintain strict vigil on outsiders staying in hotels in the city, he said.

A platoon of Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force arrived in the city on Monday. The personnel will join hands with the local police in maintaining security. Security personnel also took out a flag march in sensitive areas on Monday evening to instil confidence among the public.

The Tipu Jayanti programme organised by the district administration will begin at Kuvempu Rangamandir at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa will inaugurate it. Writer Shubha Maravante will deliver a talk on the life and achievements of Tipu Sultan.