Security beefed up at Tipu memorials

The district police have provided security to several Tipu memorials at Srirangapatna in the wake of protests against the State government’s plans to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital of the Mysore kingdom, has a number of monuments of historic importance. While many were built by the Mysuru Wadiyars, some were constructed by Tipu Sultan. Some monuments, especially war memorials, were of the British era and the Swiss ‘de Meuron Regiment’ who had participated in various Anglo-Mysore wars.

On Tuesday, members of the BJP and its allied groups staged protests at various taluk headquarters against celebrating Tipu Jayanti.

The increasing opposition to the celebrations has prompted the department to provide security to some monuments at Srirangapatna, police officers told The Hindu .

Round-the-clock security will be provided at the place where the body of Tipu Sultan was found, Dariya Daulat Bagh (Tipu Sultan’s summer palace), Gumbaz where Tipu and his family members are buried, Masjid-e-Ala (Juma Masjid) and some other monuments built during the regime of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

The police will also provide similar security to Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple and other Hindu monuments. Police personnel have been asked to be more vigilant and keep tabs on visitors and persons displaying suspicious behaviour.