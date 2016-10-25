Karnataka

Second phase of rabies control programme soon

The Animal Welfare Board will soon launch the second phase of the National Rabies Control Programme. It is aimed at bringing down the death of dogs due to rabies and stopping the transmission of the disease among dogs.

Shivayya Swamy and Mallesh Ganapur, members of the board, told presspersons here on Monday after a meeting that in the first phase, the programme was being implemented in Haryana for the past one year and the Union government had planned to extend it to 10 more States including Karnataka. A sum of Rs.500 crore had been allocated for it.

They said that the Union government launched the Rashtriya Gokul Mission last year to conserve and develop indigenous breeds.

The mission would enhance the productivity of indigenous breeds in the country through farm management in a focussed and scientific manner.

A sum of Rs.500 crore had been allocated for the purpose.

Mr. Shivayya said that new rules were not being implemented properly owing to lack of awareness.

He alleged that the police and officials of the Regional Transport Office were involved in illegal transportation of cattle in the district even though illegal transportation of animals banned was under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

Mr. Swamy came down on officials for not taking a serious note of illegal slaughter houses and cold storages in the city.

He said that disciplinary action would be taken against officials for their absence at the meeting.

