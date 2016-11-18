Sri Nataraja Hospital has organised free skin disease screening camp on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at is premises in SBM colony, Srirampura second stage. People suffering from acne, psoriasis, vertigo, skin rash, hair loss, skin allergy, are advised to undergo check up. For details and registration call 9986580631.

Orthopaedic camp

Narayana Hospital has organised free Orthopaedic camp on November 18 and 19. For details and registration call 9538052378.

Cancer detection

Radiant Institute along with Primary Agriculture Co-operative society, Rathnapuri, has organised a free cancer detection camp on November 21 at Rathnapuri village in Hunsur taluk.

The institute has in a statement said that investigation and treatment will be provided at concessional cost to people found having the disease. For details and registration call 8088417099.