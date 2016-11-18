Sri Nataraja Hospital has organised free skin disease screening camp on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at is premises in SBM colony, Srirampura second stage. People suffering from acne, psoriasis, vertigo, skin rash, hair loss, skin allergy, are advised to undergo check up. For details and registration call 9986580631.
Orthopaedic camp
Narayana Hospital has organised free Orthopaedic camp on November 18 and 19. For details and registration call 9538052378.
Cancer detection
Radiant Institute along with Primary Agriculture Co-operative society, Rathnapuri, has organised a free cancer detection camp on November 21 at Rathnapuri village in Hunsur taluk.
The institute has in a statement said that investigation and treatment will be provided at concessional cost to people found having the disease. For details and registration call 8088417099.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor