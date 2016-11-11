Screening camp for diabetic retinopathy

The Hubballi branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in association with Hubballi Dharwad Ophthalmic Association, has organised a free diabetic retinopathy screening camp on ‘World Diabetes Day’ on November 14.

President of IMA Hubballi V.B. Nitali, ophthalmic surgeons A.S. Guruprasad and Dr Milind Galagalli told presspersons that at least two more similar camps would be held in the coming months.

Dr. Guruprasad said that prior to the screening camp there would be an awareness lecture on the disease, which if not diagnosed early might lead to sudden blindness.

The camp would be held at Chitaguppi Hospital in Hubballi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Similarly diabetic retinopathy screening would be held at M.M. Joshi Eye Institute on Gokul Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on World Diabetes Day and other eye hospitals in Hubballi.