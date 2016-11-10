Science fair ‘BrainQuest-2016’ in Udupi on Saturday

The E-Skool will organise its annual district-level science and technology fair-cum-competition titled ‘BrainQuest-2016’ at the Nutana Ravindra Mantapa on MGM College campus here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, E-Skool director Poornima Kamath said the objective of the event is to generate interest and popularise science and technology among high school students. Competitions will be held in categories such as ‘Science Quest’, ‘Model Quest’, ‘Product Quest’, ‘Research Quest’ and ‘FxQuest’. The competition is being held for the 12th consecutive year.

In Science Quest, students will exhibit scientific models or experiments which they have developed. In Model Quest, student teams have to design a model of solar-powered desalination unit to produce fresh water from salt water.

In Product Quest, the teams will have to bring disposable planter pots that could be used in transplanting saplings, as per the guidelines given to them by E-Skool. In Research Quest, the participants have to prepare natural weed killers. They will also have to conduct research on the plant ‘Mimosa pudica’ (or nachige mullu). They will be judged on the basis of their reasoning and conclusions. In FxQuest, the students had to entertain the audience while educating them about the adverse effects of commercial insecticides on beneficial insects. In the ReQuest competition, participants have to sell their craft and other creations.

This time, there will be no first, second and third prizes, as was done in the previous years. Instead, every participant will receive a voucher for Rs. 100 that they could use at the MGM College Cooperative Book Store.

In the post-lunch session, a workshop on grafting mango saplings will be held. All the participating students will be given a guided tour of the botanical garden at the college, where they will be shown ferns, among others plants, Ms. Kamath said.

