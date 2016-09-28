Karnataka

Schoolboy complains of stomach ache, dies

A student of Morarji Residential School at Thattekere village in Holenarasipur died on Tuesday.

Darshan (13), from Gondimallenahalli village, had complained of stomach pain in the morning. The staff took him to the government hospital at Holenarasipur but the doctor declared him brought dead.

As the news reached his parents, the relatives of the boy gathered at the school and complained that he had died as a result of negligence on the part of the school authorities.

They also staged a protest against the school staff and filed a complaint with the Holenarasipur Rural police blaming the school authorities for the boy’s death.

The police said that a case had been registered and the reason for the death would be known only after the post-mortem report was made available.

