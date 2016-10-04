Karnataka

Sand-laden trucks seized; seven detained

Illegal trading:The police seized five sand-laden trucks being used in illegal sand extraction, near Hulikere in Nagamangala taluk, in Mandya district on Monday.

The Nagamangala subdivision police, in an early morning operation near Hulikere on Monday, seized five sand-laden trucks being used for illegal extraction of sand from various natural resources.

Tip-off

Following a tip-off, the Nagamangala rural station police intercepted the vehicles that were headed towards Bengaluru and detained seven people on charges of illegally transporting sand, the police said.

The alleged sand smugglers have been illegally extracting sand from river and lake beds and supplying them to Bengaluru and other places.

An investigation has been launched to trace the racketeers, sources added.

A case has been registered against the accused under certain provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 in Nagamangala Rural police station.



