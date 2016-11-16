Samudaya for anti-superstition Bill

The two-day State-level convention of the theatre activist group Samudaya has resolved to oppose the regressive forces at work in society, besides stepping up its efforts to strengthen secular democracy.

The two-day convention, which concluded on Monday, also resolved to press for education in mother tongue besides implementation of compulsory education for all as a panacea to the ills of society. It also demanded that the State government pass the anti-superstition Bill to pave way for a more progressive society. The group, which has 23 units and working in different parts of the State on social issues, said it has resolved to strengthen and fight for the democratic rights of the public which was coming under increasing threat by forces inimical to progress. “There are forces impinging on the rights of the people, right to dress the way they want or in their eating habits in the name of culture,” said K.S. Vimala of the Samudaya. She said theatre can create a platform for disseminating social messages and was effective in reaching out to the masses.

Folklore expert H.S. Ramachandregowda, delivered the valedictory address and theatre artiste P. Gangadharswamy and other office-bearers of the Samudaya were present.