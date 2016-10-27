Samiti seeks tabling of anti-superstition Bill

The Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti has demanded that the State government introduce the anti-superstition Bill during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi that is scheduled to start from November 2.

Shrishail Ghooli, member of the samiti, told presspersons on Wednesday that the government should table the drafts of the Bill submitted by two law universities and show the political will to pass the Bill to ban superstitious practices.

The samiti would launch a signature campaign across the State and collect 10,000 signatures from each district to pressure the government for the passage of the Bill.

Dr. Ghooli said that the enactment of the anti-superstition law in the State would help protect common people from exploitation in the name of black magic, blind beliefs, and superstitious practices. Dr. Ghooli appealed to the public to celebrate Deepavali in an environmentally-friendly manner by avoiding bursting of firecrackers. Highlighting the effects of firecrackers on health, he said that in India, an estimated 13 people among a population of one lakh suffer burns due to firecrackers a year. Of this, only two to three cases were being reported.

He demanded that the government impose restrictions on bursting of crackers that produces sound over 125 decibels.Crackers create noise pollution up to 170 decibels, where as the sudden exposure to 145 decibel of sound could cause temporary deafness or permanent deafness, Dr. Ghooli said. The ideal level of sound of firecrackers must be below 80 decibels, he added.