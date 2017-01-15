Samiti organises painting event

The Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS), an Indian organisation for Learning Science, here on Sunday, organised a painting event in which more than 100 schoolchildren worked on a 120 m-long canvas.

The event was organised as part of the activities in the run up to the State-level children’s festival scheduled to be held between January 23 to 25 in Hassan.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the students paint on R.C. Road. B.S. Desai, noted artist and founder of Chitakala Foundation, writer Ja. Ho. Narayanaswamy and BGVS conveners Ahmed Hagare and B.G. Gopala Krishna were present.

The BGVS is organising the children’s festival, which is expected to attract nearly 400 students from different parts of the State. Many scientists and teachers will spend time with the students on all three days with the objective of developing the spirit of scientific thinking among them.