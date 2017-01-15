Karnataka

Samiti organises painting event

The Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS), an Indian organisation for Learning Science, here on Sunday, organised a painting event in which more than 100 schoolchildren worked on a 120 m-long canvas.

The event was organised as part of the activities in the run up to the State-level children’s festival scheduled to be held between January 23 to 25 in Hassan.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the students paint on R.C. Road. B.S. Desai, noted artist and founder of Chitakala Foundation, writer Ja. Ho. Narayanaswamy and BGVS conveners Ahmed Hagare and B.G. Gopala Krishna were present.

The BGVS is organising the children’s festival, which is expected to attract nearly 400 students from different parts of the State. Many scientists and teachers will spend time with the students on all three days with the objective of developing the spirit of scientific thinking among them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:46:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Samiti-organises-painting-event/article17041466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY