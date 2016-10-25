Karnataka

Sakleshpur MLA criticises Manju

H.K. Kuamraswamy, MLA for Sakleshpur, has criticised Hassan district in-charge Minister A. Manju for not inviting him to the ceremony of handing over cheques to banks and cooperative societies meant for waiving off cardamom growers’ loans.

The MLA, at a press conference here on Monday, maintained that he too had fought for loan waiver for the benefit of cardamom growers in his constituency. “The Minister has handed over the cheques to the bank managers in the presence of some Congress leaders. For last six to seven years, I have been fighting for loan waiver. I have written many letters to the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said.

Further, he said the State government had not released the compensation to farmers who lost their crop in elephant attacks. “As of now, the compensation due for farmers is over Rs. 1.1 crore. The Forest Department has no funds to clear the dues. Forget the dues, the Forest Department has no funds to purchase crackers to drive away the elephants,” he added.

He demanded that the State government provide relief for farmers facing loss owing to poor monsoon.

