Sait should step down: Shettar

Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister, felt that the lodging of a complaint by Tanvir Sait, Minister for Education, against electronic media, for telecasting him watching ‘objectionable’ content while taking part in Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Raichur, was nothing short of issuing threat.
“ Mr. Sait should quit as Minister owing moral responsibility or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack him forthwith,” he told presspersons at Hosapete on Saturday,
Mr. Shettar also took a dig at Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had raised a hue and cry, when some BJP legislators were accused of watching porn clips in the legislature, for ‘dilly-dallying’ over taking action against Mr. Sait.
