Sahitya sammelan in Chitradurga from Nov. 25

Considering the drought situation in Chitradurga district for the last four years, the 13th district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan should be celebrated by responding to the problems of farmers and also instilling confidence in them to face the situation with courage, Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya has said.

Speaking at meeting here on Monday to discuss the preparation for the sammelan, he said this year’s conference should concentrate on the problems of farmers and the common man who are in dire straits owing to the drought. The sammelan has been scheduled for two days from November 25 at Holalkere.

Sahitya Bhavan

The event should also concentrate on the systematic construction of the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Chitradurga. The authorities should search for a suitable location for the bhavan, after which arrangements would be made for the release of funds, he said. Lakshman Telagavi has been selected as president of the sammelan.