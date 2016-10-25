Sahitya sammelan in Chitradurga from Nov. 25

Considering the drought situation in Chitradurga district for the last four years, the 13th district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan should be celebrated by responding to the problems of farmers and also instilling confidence in them to face the situation with courage, Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya has said.
Speaking at meeting here on Monday to discuss the preparation for the sammelan, he said this year’s conference should concentrate on the problems of farmers and the common man who are in dire straits owing to the drought. The sammelan has been scheduled for two days from November 25 at Holalkere.
Sahitya Bhavan
The event should also concentrate on the systematic construction of the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Chitradurga. The authorities should search for a suitable location for the bhavan, after which arrangements would be made for the release of funds, he said. Lakshman Telagavi has been selected as president of the sammelan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor