Sack Sait, says Eshwarappa

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said on Saturday that Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait should resign from his post for having been caught on camera allegedly watching “objectionable” content on his mobile phone, and tender an unconditional public apology.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here, Mr. Eshwarappa said it was incorrect on the part of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to back Mr. Sait and nor was it right on the part of the ruling party to blame the media for highlighting the issue.

It would be better if Mr. Siddaramaiah immediately sought the resignation of Mr. Sait.

When some Ministers in the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party government were allegedly caught watching a porn clip in the Legislative Assembly, the party had immediately asked them to resign, he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said there was drought in most parts of the State. Mr. Siddaramaiah should direct the district in-charge Ministers to visit their respective districts and to take stock of the drought relief measures.