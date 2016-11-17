SUCI opposes demonetisation

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre Of India (SUCI) on Wednesday staged a protest here and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

SUCI district secretary H.V. Diwakar said that the government should have taken steps to ensure that farmers, common citizens and small businessmen were not affected by this transition. Calling the decision an “anti-people” policy, Mr. Diwakar alleged that the move will burden ordinary people such as daily wage labourers, traders and vendors.

The business tycoons had already made suitable arrangements to convert their black money into white, he added.