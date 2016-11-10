SJCE signs MoU with Automotive Axles

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mysuru-based Automotive Axles here recently.

The MoU enables students to get practical exposure and also enables employees of Automotive Axles to take up a three-year part-time executive MBA course.

The MoU will not only help students fine-tune their skills but also enable employees to take up higher studies.

From the first year, selected 30 students, belonging to mechanical and industrial production, will be exposed to machines.

“The whole idea of the college and JSS Science and Technology University is to see that the students get into the profession in which they have studied,” according to authorities.

B.G. Sangameshwar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS Science and Technology University, said “Many students across the country, even though they study mechanical, industrial production, civil engineering and other such subjects are getting into IT jobs thus wasting their four years dedicated education. Hence to convert that, we took up the initiative in tapping industries for practical exposure of students. This sort of MoU will not only help students to fine tune their skills but also enables the employees to take up higher studies.”

The firm will select 30 students every year after giving them few tests. The students will start their internship from the first year itself. They will be visiting the company during holiday or during their free time.

After training for four years, talented students will also be given jobs. In turn, 20 of its employees every year will undertake the MBA course.