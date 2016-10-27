SGBIT team wins first prize at Science Hack Day

A team from S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology won the first prize at the two-day Science Hack Day held here on Sunday and Monday.

The Science Hack Day is an international event to explore one’s own scientific and technological concepts. Also, it is a forum where anyone excited about making weird, silly or serious things with science comes together in the same physical space to see what they can prototype within 30 hours.

The event was jointly organised by Fossasia, Mhadei Research Center and Sankalp Bhumi Farm Resort.

A Sun Tracking Solar Cell model by the three-member team consisting of Kavya M.P., Assistant Professor, and a fifth semester student Sriraksha of the Computer Science and Technology Department at SGBIT secured the first prize. There were 11 teams in the hacking competition from different parts of the country.

According to a release issued by SGBIT here on Tuesday, the Sun Tracking Solar Cell model is one which is analogous to the Sunflower which always faces the Sun. The prototype has three LDRs (Light Dependent Resistors) as sensors to sense light intensity, two Servo motors to have movement in the top, bottom, right and left directions and an Arduino development kit to assist the model in logic.

The LDR arm senses the light intensity and takes the deviation in the direction where intensity of the light is high.

This model increases the efficiency of the solar cell by 30 per cent per day compared to the fixed solar cell, Ms. Kavya said.