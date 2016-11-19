SBI operates mobile cash vehicles bringing relief to customers

With a view to providing some relief to the public struggling hard to withdraw money from their bank accounts, State Bank of India on Friday operationalised a fleet of vehicles with POS@CASH machines (ATMs on Wheels) in Belagavi.

The vehicles were flagged off from its main branch and the facility was handled by senior officials of the bank. The vehicles carried a small POS@CASH machine with an official/staff carrying cash especially of Rs. 100 denomination notes for payment to the public having debit cards.

SBI Regional Manager V.V. Dattawadkar said that the process of using the system was very simple. The customers with debit cards had to just swipe them in POS@CASH machines; once the transaction was successful, the amount was paid to the customer in the same way, as was being done at the cash counters at the branch. Today, the vehicles were stationed at four crowded places — Deputy Commissioner’s Office Compound, KLE Hospital, Industrial Estate and RPD Cross in the city. The bank staff served nearly 1,000 customers at all these places. The maximum limit for withdrawals was Rs. 2,000 and payment was made in Rs.100 denomination notes, bring relief to the customers.

Two such vehicles have been deployed at Khanapur and Gokak for serving the customers, Mr. Dattawadkar said.