S.M. Krishna will join BJP shortly, says Yeddyurappa

While former External Affair Minister S.M. Krishna who recently quit the Congress continued to be tight-lipped over his next political move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president B.S. Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that the veteran Congress leader would join the BJP shortly.
He told media representatives in Kalaburagi on Saturday that Mr. Krishna had agreed to join the BJP during recent discussions and he would hold one more round of discussion on Sunday. “After demonetisation, Mr. Krishna himself discussed theissue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has great respect for Mr. Modi and believes that the Modi-led government would do something good to the country. In this background, discussion is on for bringing him to the BJP.”
Mr. Yeddyurappa said that his party had not given any assurances to Mr. Krishna for joining the party. “He has time and again said that he was quitting Congress because there was no respect for his experience in the party. He clearly told us that he would be comfortable where his experience and dignity are respected. He is not expecting anything else from us.”
Mr. Yeddyurappa said that many other Congress leaders “are in queue to quit the party.” Mr. Krishna has firmly stood his ground despite persuasion by Congress leaders to change his mind. “S.M. Krishna and V. Srinivas Prasad quitting Congress and joining BJP a year ahead of Assembly polls in the State is a huge strength to our party. I learnt that Mr. Krishna has cancelled his scheduled foreign trip and I will call on him on Sunday.”
