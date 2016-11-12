Karnataka

Rush to pay school fees

The managements of several State board private schools said parents who normally defaulted on fees or delayed payment rushed to pay following the Centre’s demonetisation. “Since Wednesday, our member schools witnessed a rush of parents offering to clear their dues. But, we are confused whether we to accept old notes,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, board member, Delhi Public School group. The association urged the government to keep a tab on parents who pay lakhs as donation and capitation fee. It also said parents must be made to disclose the source of income.

