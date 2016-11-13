Rural residents in Yadgir hit hard by demonetisation

Village residents have been hit hard by the demonetisation of currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 as many people were forced to stand in long queues since morning on Saturday to exchange invalid notes and withdraw money from their accounts.

Banks were flooded with people and officials were forced to down the shutters for some time to bring the situation under control and refill the ATMs.

“Three of us came from Gurmiktal village to exchange the currency. Bank staff are saying that only Rs. 4,000 could be exchanged,” a man, who was standing in the queue, said.

Hopeful

Branch manager of a private bank said they were providing Rs. 10,000 (currency in the denomination of Rs. 2,000) for customers who furnish an identity proof; Rs. 4,000 for exchanging invalid notes; and Rs. 2,000 from ATMs.

“We are managing the situation and hopefully the problems due to lack of currency will be solved in a day or two,” he said.

There were very few customers in grocery shops, cloth shops and other petty shops.

The demonetisation has also impacted the routine collection of the North-Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) .

NEKRTC revenue

Rural people were boarding private vehicles as conductors were not permitting passengers, who do not have currency below Rs. 500, to board the buses.

“We are facing a shortfall of Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh a day in collection. Against the average collection of Rs. 28 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh a day, we are getting only Rs. 26 lakh,” Santosh Gogeri, divisional controller of Yadgir division, told The Hindu .

“People are waiting for arrival of buses to get notes in the denomination of Rs. 100,” a conductor said. In the meanwhile, many ATMs were out of order owing to shortage of cash.

