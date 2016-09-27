Rs. 4-crore heist at finance firm in Chikkamagaluru

In a major heist, miscreants made away with valuables worth over Rs. 4.77 crore, including Rs. 81.14 lakh in cash, from the strongroom of the Manappuram Finance office in Chikkamagaluru town after drilling through the RCC roof.

Hole in the roof

The incident happened early on Sunday, but came to light only in the evening, when someone in the neighbourhood noticed a hole in the roof.

C. Madhusudan, branch manager, told The Hindu , “The police are analysing the CCTV footage. As per the recordings, drilling of the roof began around 2 a.m. on Sunday and the robbers made away with the valuables by 5 a.m.”

Drilling goes unnoticed

He said nobody could have noticed the drilling as there are no houses in the neighbourhood.

“Our office is surrounded by private offices. There are no houses in the locality, so no one noticed the drilling.”

Further, the office was closed on Sunday. “The miscreants drilled right through the roof to gain entry into the strongroom,” the manager said.

The vaults were broken into and 13.149 kg of gold ornaments and cash were taken away. The gold ornaments were pledged by the customers for loans.

Mr. Madhusudan has filed a complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Town Police. Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai, visited the spot.

Mr. Annamalai has formed a team to investigate the case.