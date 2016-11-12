Rs. 2 lakh snatched from Vijayapura resident

One resident of Venkatesh Nagar here lost currency worth Rs. 2 lakh when he was carrying it to a bank for depositing on Friday.
Siddaram Nuchi was reportedly carrying currency worth Rs. 4 lakh for depositing it at the Jal Nagar branch of SyndicateBank and Gramin Bank.
He first deposited Rs. 2 lakh at SyndicateBank. But, when he was going on a motorcycle along with his brother-in-law to deposit the remaining amount in Gramin Bank, two persons on a motorcycle snatched away his bag containing the cash and fled from the spot.
Jal Nagar police have registered a case.
Police personnel visited the spot to inspect footage from closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity. Meanwhile, people had to stand in long queues for hours to exchange their old currency on the third day.
Though the government had announced that money would be available in ATMs from Friday, none of the ATMs were functioning.
Patients and their relatives had a difficult time as most hospitals refused to accept invalid notes. There was some relief for BSNL subscribers as post offices were accepting invalid notes for paying telephone bills. However, BSNL staff insisted on tendering change or giving cheques.
