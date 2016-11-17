Robbery attempt at post office

Unidentified burglars made a futile bid to make away with new currency to the tune of Rs. 42 lakh from the Post Office in Maddur town in the district.

The incident is likely to have occurred late on Tuesday and came to light on Wednesday morning. The gang had attempted to open the locker of the Post Office with a gas cutter. They fled when their efforts failed to yield results.

The locker had been partially damaged. But, the cash amounting to nearly Rs. 42 lakh, including some recently released Rs. 2,000 notes, is safe, sources at the Maddur Town police station told The Hindu.

The office did not have any security measures such as guards, CCTV cameras and burglar alarms in place. The absence of security had prompted the gang to target the post office, sources added.

Forensic experts have collected finger prints and other clues from the spot, while the police have registered a case against the unidentified gang members.