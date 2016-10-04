Road transport corporation authorities accused of victimising staff

H.V. Anantha Subbarao, secretary of the KSRTC Staff Workers’ Federation, has alleged that employees in State-run transport corporations are being victimised for their participation in the strike called by the trade unions in July.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he urged the authorities to stop it.

“The State government had agreed to hike the salaries of the staff by 12.5 per cent during the talks. But, there had not been any action so far. Many of our members are being victimised.

“As many as 55 employees were dismissed from service, 46 were placed under suspension, and around 500 were charge sheeted for participating in the strike,” he said.

Urging the government to revoke the orders victimising the employees, Mr. Subbarao said that the employees would hold a ‘Mandya Chalo’ programme soon. Mr. Subbarao alleged that many divisional controllers and depot managers were involved in corruption, harassment of staff, and sexual abuse of women employees. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy should take against such officials. He said that he would visit the Minister with documents supporting his allegations soon.

The trade unions would support the stand of the government on the Cauvery dispute.

“We are with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the government. People are criticising the Supreme Court order asking the State to release water to Tamil Nadu even though the Cauvery rive basin areas are facing a scarcity,” Mr. Subbarao said.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was giving more importance to the corporate sector than the working class as many of their long-pending demands, including job security, minimum wages etc still remain unattended A national-level conference would be held at Patna on November 24 to discuss these issues, Mr. Subbarao added.

