Road from Chamaraja Circle to K.R. Circle opened to traffic

A stretch of Albert Victor Road from Chamaraja Circle to K.R. Circle, which had been closed for maintenance for the last two months, has been thrown open to traffic.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had taken up the work of laying of a concrete top on the stretch of the road in November 2016 as part of the concretisation of the Raja Marga in the city. Upon completion of work, the stretch, which had remained closed since November 21, was opened on Saturday, a PWD official said.

Though the stretch is barely 200 m, it was a crucial gateway for motorists, from the northern and eastern parts of the city. heading towards the Central Business District and southern and western parts of the city. The closure of the stretch had forced motorists coming from Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) to take a detour towards Ashoka Road from Chamaraja Circle, passing through Gandhi Square and Sayyaji Rao Road before reaching K.R. Circle. The closure had also led to the diversion of traffic to the already choked Irwin Road and Chamaraja Double Road.

Meanwhile, another key stretch of road between Ayurvedic College Circle and Old RMC Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road has remained closed for more than two months owing to ongoing road works. “The concrete work on the stretch of road has been completed. We are carrying out curing of the concrete that had been laid and other allied works. We should be able to throw it open to traffic in another three weeks,” the PWD official said.