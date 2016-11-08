Revenue adalat on November 11

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that Revenue adalat will be held in Jayapura and Yelawala hoblis of Mysuru taluk to clear the podi land cases.

The CM’s announcement came after he received representations on pending podi cases from farmers during a function organised to launch development shemes at Beerihundi in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency on Monday. The CM directed Deputy Commissioner Randeep to hold the adalat on November 11. Podi land refers to land for which the farmers have no land records. Former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who recently resigned from the Assembly, was holding the Revenue portfolio.

The CM also launched a drinking water project to villages in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks from the Kabini drinking water project. Though originally 30 villages — 27 in Mysuru taluk and three from Nanjangud taluk — were part of the scheme, an additional 11 villages – seven from Mysuru taluk and four from Nanjangud taluk— were included in the scheme, the CM said.

He also inaugurated the new KEB sub-division office at Gopalapura-Mullur junction and a women’s community hall in Beerihundi. He also laid the foundation stone for construction of an industrial training institute at Kergalli.