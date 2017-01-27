Revenue Minister asks ZP officials to take up dredging of tanks

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa has directed officials of the zilla panchayat (ZP) to take up the work of dredging of tanks in drought-affected areas in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Apart from preventing the exodus of youth to urban centres in search of employment, the dredging would also improve of tanks’ storage capacity and enhance the ground water level in the vicinity, he said, at a meeting here on Friday, to review the progress of the implementation of Karnataka Development Programmes.

Rakesh Kumar, CEO, ZP, said that, presently, the work of dredging and strengthening the bunds of 1,400 tanks has been taken up under MGNREGA. B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA, Shikaripur, said the usage of machines should be allowed to remove the upper layer of silt that has hardened.

Kayaka bandhu

Mr. Thimmappa said that for the effective implementation of dredging under MGNREGA, the district administration should provide basic amenities at the work-site such as drinking water and makeshift sheds for workers to rest.

According to the guidelines, a kayaka bandhu, who engages the labourers and supervises the work, should be selected for every 40 job card holding households. However, kayaka bandhus were not selected in many gram panchayats, he said.

Sand extraction

The meeting also witnessed an elaborate discussion on the unauthorised extraction and transportation of sand. R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, alleged that, more than 20 truckloads of sand were being illegally lifted from the bank of Tungabhadra near Mangote village daily. Veeresh Kotagi, member, ZP, alleged that a constable, serving with Anavatti police station, was involved in the illegal lifting and transportation of sand. The constable had also purchased a tractor for the business, he said.

Mr. Thimmappa directed the Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare to conduct a probe into both the allegations. If the charges are proved, cases should be booked against the erring persons, he directed.

Construction of toilets

Mr. Kumar noted that the target to construct 29,136 individual toilets had been set for the district under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) for 2016-17. Of this, work related to construction of 23,283 toilets has already been completed. A proposal has been submitted to the government to declare 174 gram panchayats in the district as open-defecation free, he said.

K.B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA, Shivamogga; Sharada Poorya Naik, Shivamogga Rural MLA; M. Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner; Jyothi Kumar, president, ZP, and vice-president Veda Vijaykumar were present.