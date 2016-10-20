Remove ambiguities in Article 371(J), says BJP

The Small and Micro Entrepreneurs Cell of the BJP district unit has urged the State government to remove the ambiguities in the Article 371(J) of the Constitution for the effective implementation of the provisions providing special status to the region.

State Co-Convenor of the Cell Umakant B. Nigudgi in a release here on Tuesday demanded the appointment of a senior Minister from the Hyderabad Karnataka region as Chairman for the Cabinet Sub-committee on the implementation of Article 371(J) and urged to set up a Ministry to enforce Article 371(J).

The government should also set up a special cell for the implementation of Article 371(J) and constitute a watch dog committee to oversee the implementation, Mr. Nigudgi said and added that a full-time Secretary should be appointed to the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).