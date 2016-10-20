Karnataka

Remove ambiguities in Article 371(J), says BJP

The Small and Micro Entrepreneurs Cell of the BJP district unit has urged the State government to remove the ambiguities in the Article 371(J) of the Constitution for the effective implementation of the provisions providing special status to the region.

State Co-Convenor of the Cell Umakant B. Nigudgi in a release here on Tuesday demanded the appointment of a senior Minister from the Hyderabad Karnataka region as Chairman for the Cabinet Sub-committee on the implementation of Article 371(J) and urged to set up a Ministry to enforce Article 371(J).

The government should also set up a special cell for the implementation of Article 371(J) and constitute a watch dog committee to oversee the implementation, Mr. Nigudgi said and added that a full-time Secretary should be appointed to the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:33:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Remove-ambiguities-in-Article-371J-says-BJP/article16076256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY