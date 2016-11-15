Removal of municipal workers condemned

Opposing the decision of the Director of Municipal Administration to remove thousands of labourers working in various urban civic bodies across the district calling their appointment illegal, Shrama Jeevigala Vedike, an association fighting for civil rights, urged the State government to withdraw the decision and continue the workers in their present posts.
Addressing a media conference here on Monday, organisation’s president Chandrashekhar S. Hiremath criticised the government for taking an anti-worker decision after almost 15 years of their appointment.
“Elected councils of several urban civic bodies continued to make appointments of Group D workers even after the appointing powers were shifted from elected councils to Deputy Commissioners of respective districts in the mid 1990s.
“The workers thus appointed by the councils were now being sacked after almost 20 years.
“Where will they go now and what job will they get at this age?
“The Director of Municipal Administration should withdraw the decision and continue the workers in their present posts,” Mr. Hiremath said.
He warned that his organisation would lay siege to the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday demanding the regularisation of the workers.
“We will not call off our agitation till we get concrete assurances from the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.
The State government urged to withdraw the decision and continue the workers in their present posts
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor