Removal of municipal workers condemned

Opposing the decision of the Director of Municipal Administration to remove thousands of labourers working in various urban civic bodies across the district calling their appointment illegal, Shrama Jeevigala Vedike, an association fighting for civil rights, urged the State government to withdraw the decision and continue the workers in their present posts.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, organisation’s president Chandrashekhar S. Hiremath criticised the government for taking an anti-worker decision after almost 15 years of their appointment.

“Elected councils of several urban civic bodies continued to make appointments of Group D workers even after the appointing powers were shifted from elected councils to Deputy Commissioners of respective districts in the mid 1990s.

“The workers thus appointed by the councils were now being sacked after almost 20 years.

“Where will they go now and what job will they get at this age?

“The Director of Municipal Administration should withdraw the decision and continue the workers in their present posts,” Mr. Hiremath said.

He warned that his organisation would lay siege to the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday demanding the regularisation of the workers.

“We will not call off our agitation till we get concrete assurances from the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.

