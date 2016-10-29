Reintroduce pass-fail system: AIDSO

Members of the All India Democratic Student’s Organisation (AIDSO) have urged the government to reintroduce the pass-fail grading system from class one in government, aided and unaided schools.

In a release, AIDSO district secretary Akshay Oormundin and vice-president Shivasharan Papparagol stated that the Centre has decided to empower the States to take a decision on the pass-fail system, and several States, including Karnataka, have opposed reintroducing it. However, they said the government’s decision to introduce the grading system has led to deterioration in the standard of learning.

The members protested in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday and submitted a memorandum, the release said.