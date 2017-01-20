Karnataka

Regularise jobs of one crore workers: CITU

Hundreds of workers led by district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in front of the taluk panchayat office here on Friday seeking regularisation of workers employed under various government schemes.

Around one crore people are working under various schemes such as Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), National Health Mission (NHM), Sarva Shikshan Abhiyan, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Panchayat Sevika. They have been paid very meagre wages and enjoy no facilities, the CITU said. The workers in these sectors, who are instrumental in reaching the government schemes to the masses, particularly in rural areas, are being divested from the equal work-equal wages norms, it alleged.

The organisation urged the governments to take steps to regularise their services so that they enjoy all benefits.

CITU district honorary president Gandhinagar Narayanaswamy, taluk president Venkatalakshmamma, and secretary M. Vijayakrishna participated in the protest.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 2:45:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Regularise-jobs-of-one-crore-workers-CITU/article17068799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY