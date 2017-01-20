Regularise jobs of one crore workers: CITU

Hundreds of workers led by district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in front of the taluk panchayat office here on Friday seeking regularisation of workers employed under various government schemes.

Around one crore people are working under various schemes such as Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), National Health Mission (NHM), Sarva Shikshan Abhiyan, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Panchayat Sevika. They have been paid very meagre wages and enjoy no facilities, the CITU said. The workers in these sectors, who are instrumental in reaching the government schemes to the masses, particularly in rural areas, are being divested from the equal work-equal wages norms, it alleged.

The organisation urged the governments to take steps to regularise their services so that they enjoy all benefits.

CITU district honorary president Gandhinagar Narayanaswamy, taluk president Venkatalakshmamma, and secretary M. Vijayakrishna participated in the protest.