Reddy daughter’s wedding: CM says I-T dept. should check if money is black

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has already expressed his views against lavish weddings, on Friday said it was the responsibility of the Income Tax Department to check the money used in lavish weddings like the one of the former Minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter.
He said that it was for the department to check the source of funding and if black money was being used.
He said that the State government was considering a proposal to bring a Bill to curb lavish weddings and referred to the pending private member’s Bill piloted by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Kumar last year.
During his last visit to Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah had already made it clear that he was against the “vulgar exhibition of wealth”.
To a question on police salaries, Mr Siddaramaiah said the proposal was pending before the Finance Department and a decision will be taken as soon as an approval is received.
‘State government considering a proposal to bring in
a Bill to curb lavish weddings’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor