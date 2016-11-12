Reddy daughter’s wedding: CM says I-T dept. should check if money is black

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has already expressed his views against lavish weddings, on Friday said it was the responsibility of the Income Tax Department to check the money used in lavish weddings like the one of the former Minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter.

He said that it was for the department to check the source of funding and if black money was being used.

He said that the State government was considering a proposal to bring a Bill to curb lavish weddings and referred to the pending private member’s Bill piloted by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Kumar last year.

During his last visit to Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah had already made it clear that he was against the “vulgar exhibition of wealth”.

To a question on police salaries, Mr Siddaramaiah said the proposal was pending before the Finance Department and a decision will be taken as soon as an approval is received.

