Recent rain a boon to farmers planning to raise rabi crops

The timely and adequate rain — which had already brought cheer among toor growers —has now come as a boon to the rabi crops, mainly jowar.

The recent rain, which has created a conducive atmosphere for the cultivation of rabi crops, has encouraged farmers to start preparing their lands to sow jowar for the rabi season in Vijayapura district.

The crop is largely cultivated on dry land as it is primarily rain-fed.

Since the rabi season for sowing jowar and sunflower lasts till October 15, farmers, as of now, are not facing shortage of seeds of these crops.

Though, the sowing of jowar ends by middle of October, the officials concerned say that it would also stretch till the end of November depending on the climatic conditions.

The Agriculture Department has set a target of 5.25 lakh hectares for sowing in the rabi season in the district this year. However, this is expected to increase owing to the good rainfall.

Last year, though the sowing had take place on 6.66 lakh hectares in the rabi season as against the target of 5.25 lakh hectares, farmers incurred loss owing to scanty rain.

Similarly, the Agriculture Department had set a target to sow jowar on 2.25 lakh hectares of land last year. However, sowing took place on only 1.72 lakh hectares.

The area under sunflower cultivation is expected to come down as the farmers are reluctant to cultivate this crop since they are looking for a better alternative crop. Hence, the Agriculture department has reduced the area under sunflower cultivation from last year’s 70,000 hectares to 34,000 hectares this year.

It may be noted that toor, which has become the most sought after crop in kharif season here, is expected to widen the smiles of the farmers as the Agriculture Department has anticipated a bumper harvest this year because of the timely rain. Toor has been cultivated on 3.4 lakh hectares in the district this year.

