Raichur’s solid waste management commended

R. Vishal, Director of Municipal Administration, commended the district administration and the Raichur City Municipal Council (CMC) for their new approach to solid waste management in the city. He was reviewing the progress and functioning of municipalities of Raichur and Yadgir districts, at the Zilla Panchayat conference hall here on Friday.

CMC vice-president Jayanna and Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil briefed Mr. Vishal about the initiatives and the progress in solid waste management in the city. “Segregating of waste at source with increased people’s participation is the key for any solid waste management system. Raichur is doing well by involving households in the task. Earning Rs. 13 lakh from the sale of compost and products manufactured by solid waste processing and spending the amount again on the development of the solid waste management is also impressive. Raichur’s approach to solid waste management is ideal for other cities (to follow). We will send representatives from other civic bodies in the State to Raichur so that they can study the model and implement the same in their civic bodies,” he added.

Obtaining details on the unauthorised dwelling in the city limits, Mr. Vishal directed the district administration and CMC officials to take measures to regularise the shelters built by the marginalised and downtrodden sections. Mr. Vishal was informed that there were 15,000 huts that had come up on government lands in the city and some of whom had been paying taxes to the civic body.

“On the basis of survey that you have already conducted on the unauthorised dwellings in the city, make a resolution in general body and send it to the State government. We will regularise the unauthorised constructions of genuine people by granting land-rights,” he told the officials. He also told them to bring the slum-dwellers to “mainstream” by developing civic infrastructure in their area. The officials was apprised of plastic ban and the procedures being followed for granting permissions to building constructions. He assured to release funds for the development of city roads under third phase of the Nagarothana scheme.

CMC president Hemalatha Budeppa, Commissioner K. Gurulingappa and others were present.