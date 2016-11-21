RTI activist installs red beacon atop his car to highlight its illegal use

Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhimappa Gadad has installed a red beacon atop his car in protest against its illegal use by political leaders, bureaucrats, police officials and revenue officials in the State.

Maritibbe Gowda, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council; K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Council; Ivan D’Souza, government Chief Whip in the Council; Ganesh Karnik and Sunil Kumar, chief whips of the Opposition in the Council and the Legislative Assembly, respectively; H. Shivashankar Reddy, Deputy Speaker in the Assembly; Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly; and government Chief Whip Ashok M. Pattan are among those who are allegedly using the beacon atop their cars.

Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board C.M. Ibrahim and the State government’s special representative in New Delhi C.S. Nadagouda too were reportedly using it although they were not permitted to do so, Mr. Gadad said at a press conference here recently.

“Those who are using yellow beacon or the amber beacon atop their official cars included the Lokayukta, the Upalokayukta, tahsildars, circle police inspectors, sub-inspectors and a few presidents and vice-presidents of zilla panchayats. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders are using a green light on atop their vehicles and some leaders of social organisations are using blue beacon,” he said.

Quoting an official reply from S. Nagaraju, RTI officer in the Transport Department, Mr. Gadad said that as per the latest circular dated June 5, 2013, in the Karnataka Gazetteer, only Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Chairperson of the Legislative Council, and Chief Justice and sitting Judges of State High Courts had been permitted to use the red beacon as per a Supreme Court’s order in the SLP No.25237/2010.

The circular also made it clear that the men in uniform, operational agencies which require unhindered access to roads for performances of their duty; those engaged in emergency duties such as ambulance, fire and emergency maintenance services, etc., and police vehicles used as escorts or pilots or for law and order duties were not entitled to have red light but lights of other colours such as blue, while, multicolour, etc.

“The government circular clearly mentions as to who could use the yellow or amber/beacon, such as the Deputy Commissioner and district magistrates, senior police officers, additional deputy commissioners, deputy police commissioners and sub-divisional Magistrates. Yet, there is indiscriminate and open violation of the government circular. If the lawmakers themselves break the law, who will question them?,” he asked.

Mr. Gadad said he would not remove the red beacon atop his car unless the government stopped its illegal use. “If it is not possible, the government should relax rules and allow doctors and farmers to use the light,” he added.