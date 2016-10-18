RSS worker’s murder: BJP seeks arrest of culprits

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a demonstration to condemn the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist activist R. Rudresh in Bengaluru.
The activists took out a procession, formed a human chain and demanded the arrest of the culprits.
Memorandum
In a memorandum addressed to the Governor, they expressed concern over the repeated attacks on the workers of the RSS and the BJP in the State and in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu. They charged the State government with failing to prevent the attacks and said that the people were living in fear in the State.
Gurulinganagouda, president of the district BJP unit, and G. Somashekar Reddy, former MLA, led the protest.
