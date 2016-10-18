Karnataka

RSS worker’s murder: BJP seeks arrest of culprits

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a demonstration to condemn the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist activist R. Rudresh in Bengaluru.

The activists took out a procession, formed a human chain and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Memorandum

In a memorandum addressed to the Governor, they expressed concern over the repeated attacks on the workers of the RSS and the BJP in the State and in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu. They charged the State government with failing to prevent the attacks and said that the people were living in fear in the State.

Gurulinganagouda, president of the district BJP unit, and G. Somashekar Reddy, former MLA, led the protest.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:41:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/RSS-worker%E2%80%99s-murder-BJP-seeks-arrest-of-culprits/article16074470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY